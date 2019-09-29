The Southwest Baptist University Department of Music will present “A Potpourri of Wind Music” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, in Pike Auditorium on the Bolivar campus.
The SBU Wind Symphony, along with compositions performed by woodwind, brass and percussion chamber groups, will feature works by Boysen, Ticheli, Barber, Schuman and Persichetti.
One of the cornerstones of the wind band repertoire, “Chester,” is the third movement of “New England Triptych: Three Pieces after William Billings,” composed by William Schuman in 1956. Three SBU students will be featured in Andrew Boysen’s “Song for Lyndsay.” Hannah Mountz, French horn, along with Emma Hale, flute, will perform as soloists and in a brief duet. Zach Wallgren is the featured pianist.
Also on the program, which is free and open to the public, is Samuel Barber’s only published work for wind band. “Commando March” will feature Cameron Collins on euphonium.
