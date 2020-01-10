Bolivar High School graduates who received the Robinson or Schooley scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year may pick up renewal applications for the 2020-2021 school year in the high school front office.
The deadline to reapply is Friday, March 6. Office hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, or you may phone 326-5228 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.