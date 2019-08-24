Bolivar High School graduates who received the Schooley scholarship for the 2019-20 school year may pick up their checks in the high school office by providing proof of enrollment at a college or university.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 326-5228.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.