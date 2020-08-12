Schools seek water bottles

Among the hundreds of carefully curated rules, guidelines and policies in the re-entry plans each Polk County School district has published as part of their return to in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic this fall, many call for closing campus water fountains.
It’s a safety measure experts have held should help prevent the spread of the virus, Fair Play superintendent Renee Sagaser said.
Each district has encouraged students to bring their own water bottles, which can be refilled with limited contact.
“We have bottle filling stations in all our buildings and multiples in most,” she said. “We are asking for parents to send a water bottle to school each day, and the child can fill his/her bottle throughout the day with chilled water.”
But, Sagaser pointed out, encouragement only goes so far.
“We know there will be forgetful students each day,” she said.
So, Sagaser and other area superintendents are asking for help.
“We are asking parents, grandparents and community members to donate cases of bottled water so we can take care of their needs,” Sagaser said. “You may drop off cases of water to the middle building where my office is located.”
Marion C. Early superintendent Josh Angel said his district, too, would accept water bottles.
As did Humansvile superintendent Tammy Erwin.
“We need some, as well,” she said, adding that empty reusable bottles work, too.
“We don’t necessarily need bottles of water, but water bottles they can fill here.”
Sagaser said any help would be appreciated as the district navigates the fall semester.
“We will not let a child go without water for any reason,” she said.
Schools’ re-entry plans were covered in the Saturday, Aug. 1, issue of the BH-FP. Find all online at BolivarMoNews.com.
Halfway superintendent Lance Roweton told the BH-FP planning for issues like hydration and others for the fall has been challenging.
“The planning process at its core has been the same,” he said. “Every year, as we start planning our school year, we are striving to make decisions that are best for Halfway R-III Schools at that time. This year is no different in that regard.”
Pleasant Hope superintendent Kelly Lowe told the BH-FP the district is not seeking water bottles. Bolivar R-1 spokesperson Sammy Jacobson did not respond to a request for comment by press time Tuesday.
