Scott captures Mid-Week Mayhem

Johnny Scott passed Payton Looney with one lap to go and held on to capture the Lucas Oil MLRA Mid-Week Mayhem feature Wednesday night, June 24, at Lucas Oil Speedway.
According to a Lucas Oil news release, Scott of Las Cruces, New Mexico, picked up $5,000 for his first career MLRA victory.
"I just kind of had to bide my time," Scott said in the release. "My car wasn't very good in the middle or the top, so I just tried to stay consistent there. The longer runs helped me, and the shorter runs killed me."
According to the release, Scott started eighth and gradually worked his way toward the front. He moved past Jesse Stovall and into second with five laps left but remained nearly one second behind Looney.
Looney said in the release he knew his tires were starting to wear down.
"I guess karma got me," Looney said. “... I was a sitting duck those last 10 laps, and I knew it. I don't know, just trying to hang on and hang on and make the car as wide as I could. I guess I'm just cursed here. We'll keep trying, though."
Earlier in the night, Looney and driver Tony Jackson Jr. of Lebanon had tangled in turn two.
"First and foremost, I want to say sorry to the 56 and crew," Looney said. "We're all buddies. It don't make anything better, but I don't race like that. I never have. I just want to say sorry to him.”
Scott said in the release he had been following the Lucas Oil late model dirt series this season but decided to jump into this stretch of the MLRA circuit.
"I have to thank my crew,” Scott said in the release. “We've been working our butts off to get these things up front.”
Hobbs earns mods win
The first appearance of the midwest mods at Lucas Oil Speedway saw Dewayne Hobbs of Buffalo lead all 25 laps to take the $300 feature win.
According to the release, Hobbs started outside of row one and led the way until a caution for debris on lap 14 slowed the field.
The final 10 laps went off without incident, and Hobbs was able to hold off repeated challenges and prevail by .345 seconds.
"I never would have thought in a million years that I'd have stayed out front for 25 laps," Hobbs said in the release.
A total of 57 midwest mods checked into the pits to go with 37 MLRA late models, the release stated.
Up next
Lucas Oil Speedway will continue its tradition of kicking off Independence Day weekend with a special "Thursday Night Thunder" edition of the weekly racing series this week.
A fireworks show by AM Pyrotechnics and coordinated with music will light up the sky after the races.
The evening will also feature the annual bicycle giveaway. Fans, sponsors or drivers wishing to donate can drop off boys or girls bicycles at the speedway during weekday business hours or bring them to the pit office prior to Thursday's races.
The Frog's Signs Junior Fan Club giveaway is for kids ages 5-12. Signup is at the midway before the races.
Drawings for the bicycles will be during intermission.
Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.
