Cub Scout Pack 128 will collect non-perishable food, household and hygiene items for the local Salvation Army starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
The pack plans to go door-to-door. To ensure the pack visits a specific house, residents are asked to call Dave Cole at 399-5059 in advance.
Area residents who are missed are encouraged to take donations to the food pantry at 320 S. Market Ave., Bolivar.
