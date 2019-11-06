Bolivar’s Cub Scout Pack 128 will collect non-perishable food items, as well as household and hygiene items, for the local Salvation Army from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
The cub scouts will go door-to-door to gather items.
If the group misses a home, residents can also take donations to the Salvation Army/Community Outreach Ministries Food Pantry at 320 S. Market Street, Bolivar.
To request a pick up during the Saturday event, call or text Dave Cole at 399-5755 prior to Nov. 9. Also, donations can be left on front porches if people will not be available that afternoon when the cub scouts come by.
