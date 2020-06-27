‘Seamless transition’

Timeline of events

1998 — Bolivar’s Piper Creek, near the city’s wastewater treatment plant at Rt. D and Mo. 32, is placed on the Missouri Clean Water Commission’s 303(d) list of impaired waterways.

Sept. 18, 2007 — The Environmental Protection Agency issues an Administrative Order for Compliance on Consent requiring the city to reduce inflow and infiltration by submitting a plan of action for elimination of sanitary sewer overflows, bypasses and backups. The AOC also requires a continuing improvement plan, which identifies short- and long-term capital investment projects, as well as operation and maintenance activities.

Nov. 1, 2010 — The EPA approves a total maximum daily load for Bolivar’s Piper Creek and Town Branch, which imposes very low phosphorus and nitrogen limits the city says are technologically unachievable.

Oct. 28, 2016 — The City of Bolivar sues the EPA, challenging the total maximum daily load. City leaders hire Newman Comley and Ruth law firm to handle the case.

April 3, 2018 — The federal court issues an order staying the city’s lawsuit against EPA for two years to allow the city to seek a variance with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Missouri Clean Water Commission, as well as approval from the EPA.

October 2018 — The board approves a contract with HDR Engineering, which is preparing to submit a variance to Missouri’s DNR and Clean Water Commission in collaboration with Newman Comley and Ruth.

Jan. 1, 2019 — Water and sewer rates increase for city residents.

Aug. 13, 2019 — The board votes unanimously to approve a variance attorneys will present to Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources and Clean Water Commission. The variance details the city’s proposed plans and timelines — as well as subsequent rate increases — to address EPA’s water quality standards and wasteload allocation set for Bolivar’s Town Branch and Piper Creek.

Nov. 27, 2019 — The board approves a contract with Liberty Utilities to privatize the city’s water and wastewater systems. Under the agreement — pending voter approval — the city would sell its water and wastewater systems, including all property and equipment, to Liberty Utilities for $23.5 million.

June 2, 2020 — Around 62% of Bolivar voters approve the sale of the city’s water and wastewater treatment systems to Liberty Utilities.