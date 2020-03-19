Senators may deny request for additional school transportation funds

Senators were split on whether to grant the Missouri Education Department’s request for additional funding for elementary and secondary school transportation. At the current level, department officials said schools have had to repurpose other funds to cover the cost of busing students and, in some cases, switch to a four-day school week.
Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education asked recently at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing for an additional $64 million to cover the cost of transporting students to and from school. Gov. Mike Parson recommended only an additional $10 million for the education department’s 2021 transportation budget.
Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, pointed out that for years, legislators have had conversations about underfunding the department’s transportation budget. He asked why, if the department is actually underfunded by about $200 million, the decision was made to ask for only a portion of that amount.
The department’s chief budget officer, Jennifer Jordan, explained that the request for $64 million was part of the department’s plan to request the total amount needed to fund its transportation budget over a three-year period.
“The logic behind it was that since the formula has not required the amount in the past, this would be an opportunity to try to catch up with that $200 million underfunding,” said Deputy Commissioner Roger Dorson.
Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, had the strongest opposition to the department’s request. He asked Dorson to explain what it actually looks like when the education department is $200 million short in “getting our children to school.”
Dorson explained that children in Missouri are still getting to school.
“They have to get the kids to school, so that money comes from somewhere else,” Dorson said. “They’re taking money — instead of transportation money that’s coming in, they’re using local tax money and whatever other sources of revenue to pay for transportation costs.”
Eigel said the fact that students are able to get to school indicates there is no budget shortfall.
“If my household budget was short $200 million this year, I’d probably have a hard time feeding myself,” Eigel said. “But what you’re saying is, you have a $200 million shortfall, but everyone is getting where they need to go based on a variety of revenue, whether they come from the state, whether they come from local areas. We’re making it happen.”
Dorson said if the money currently being diverted to fund transportation was freed up, districts might be able to put funds toward things such as teacher salaries, supplies or other programs.
Sen. David Sater, R-Cassville, signaled support for the education department’s request. He said some students in his school districts are on buses for over an hour because the district lacks funds for new buses and for bus maintenance.
“I’m just worried about the kids’ safety. I’m worried about (them being) so tired when they get to school that they can’t learn,” he said.
Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, pointed out that some districts have had to transition to four-day school weeks, in part because of the state underfunding transportation.
“We’ve seen that a lot of public schools have had to make the difficult decision to go to a four-day school week because we’re vastly underfunding, so there has been a change as a result of this underfunding,” Arthur said.
Dorson confirmed the law that has allowed Missouri school districts to transition to four-day school weeks was changed, in part, to reduce school districts’ transportation costs. Dorson said out of the department’s 518 districts, 58 primarily rural school districts — or about 11% of the state’s school districts — have switched to a four-day week.
“So even though we are getting kids to school, we’re getting, in some districts, kids to school a day less as a result of this lack” of funding, Arthur said.
Eigel also asked how much funding would be required to get the 58 districts in question back to a five-day school week. Department officials did not have the number readily available, but Dorson said he would get back to Eigel with an answer. Eigel also asked why the department isn’t able to prioritize funding transportation for rural districts, which need the money most.
This report is written by Missouri School of Journalism students and editors for publication by MPA member newspapers in print and online.
