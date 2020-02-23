Polk County Senior Center will host a Sadie Hawkins dance and dinner fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
The evening will feature “lots of old-fashioned fun, food, lots of laughter,” as well as a Dog Patch photo opportunity, the center said via a news release.
Floodwater Band and line dancers will perform.
All proceeds will to support the daily function of the center.
Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the door.
