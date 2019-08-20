Polk County Senior Center will host a senior health fair from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
The event, sponsored by Citizens Memorial Hospital and Polk County Health Center, is open to all Polk County seniors.
Vendors will include CMH, PCHC, the YMCA, Stephens Pharmacy, Community Outreach Ministries, TOPPS, CMH Rehab, Miles for Smiles, Keeling Financial, Polk County Library, Sound Advice, Vision Source, the Missouri University Extension office, CMH Senior Health Center and others.
Door prizes and free information will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.