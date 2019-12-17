Wednesday, Dec. 18 — Lemon pepper fish, coleslaw, rice pilaf, frozen ice cake.
Thursday, Dec. 19 — Fried chicken, scalloped potatoes, peas with pearl onions, hot rolls, blueberry cake.
Friday, Dec. 20 — Honey Christmas ham, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet rolls, Christmas trifle.
Monday, Dec. 23 — Chicken and sausage jambalaya, rice, roasted California blend vegetables, cornbread, no bake cookies.
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Closed for Christmas holiday.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Closed for Christmas holiday.
Thursday, Dec. 26 — Closed for Christmas holiday.
Friday, Dec. 27 — American goulash, garden salad, extra chocolate brownies.
All meals served with margarine or butter and choice of whole milk, low-fat milk or buttermilk. Coffee and tea is available. Chef salad is served daily. Cookies and coffee are served at 9:30 a.m. Mondays. Coffee and cinnamon rolls are served at 9 a.m. Wednesdays.
