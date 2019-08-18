Monday, Aug. 19 — Smothered steak and onions, scalloped potatoes, country blend vegetables, garlic biscuits, cherry cake.
Tuesday, Aug. 20 — Baked spaghetti, house salad, parmesan broccoli, garlic breadsticks, no bake cookies.
Wednesday, Aug. 21 — Chicken livers or beef tips and gravy, fried potatoes, green beans, french bread, blueberry cake.
Thursday, Aug. 22 — Fried chicken, baked potato, California blend vegetables, butter rolls, butterscotch cake.
Friday, Aug. 23 — Biscuits and gravy, hash browns, scrambled eggs, sausage, monkey bread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.