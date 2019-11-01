Bolivar High School students will host the community's senior citizens for dinner and a show at the Senior Citizens Banquet and Fine Arts Night Thursday, Nov. 7, in the BHS Commons area.
In conjunction with the high school's fall musical, “The Music Man,” the R-1 food service department will offer a free dinner at 5 p.m. for seniors in the Bolivar area.
The BHS Jazz Band will also perform at 5, and the show will follow at 6 that evening.
Works by BHS artists will also be on exhibit.
To RSVP, call Tracy at 326-5228 ext. 211 by Nov. 4.
