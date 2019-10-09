Residents at several area Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation longterm care and residential care facilities will participate in the 24th annual Golden Age Games in Bolivar Friday, Oct. 11.
Events run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southwest Baptist University Meyer Wellness Center and are sponsored by Missouri Health Care Association.
According to a release from CMH, the event gives seniors living in longterm care facilities a chance to participate in fun activities and to socialize with other seniors from southwest Missouri facilities.
Contests include hog calling, cow milking, horseshoes, basketball toss, soccer kick, quiz bowl and wheelchair races. There is also a craft contest for residents with categories including embroidery, yarn, woodworking and an overall facility project, the release stated.
CMH facilities participating include Ash Grove Healthcare Facility, Butterfield Residential Care Center, Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, Colonial Springs Healthcare Center, Community Springs Healthcare Facility, Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility and Parkview Health Care Facility.
For more information or to volunteer to help with this year’s games, contact Patrice Melton, Golden Age Games coordinator and Colonial Springs Healthcare Center activities, director at 345-2228.
