‘Service above self’

Karen Tweed almost wasn’t at her own award ceremony.
Tweed, who received the Rotary Club of Bolivar’s 2021 Civic Service Award on Monday, April 12, had a volunteer obligation the same night, Rotary’s Jody Shelenhamer said during an introductory speech.
“I was able to convince (her) to be here because they might know the winner really, really well, and I knew she would not want to miss this person getting the award,” Shelenhamer joked.
Tweed has previously served as president of the Rotary Club and of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and volunteered at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Tremain House and on numerous occasions for the Bolivar community and her church.
“It’s enhanced my life tremendously to be a part of these organizations,” she told the BH-FP.
Tweed joins an illustrious group of former winners.
The most recent five awards went to Ed and Karen Kurtz, 2019; Sandy Duffield, 2018; Jean Morrow, 2017; Susan Sparks, 2016; and Lee Ann Clark, 2015. A candidate was not selected in 2020.
The award was first presented in 1978 to banking brothers T.H.B and John Dunnegan.
“If you know the background of the award, you know what an honor this is,” Tweed said.
She said she’s been familiar with the award since moving to town with her husband in 1995.
The couple opened the Investment Centers of America Inc. office in Bolivar in that year and later sold it to Bolivar’s Jannis Keeling in 2004. They continued to work with investment clients at Keeling Financial until their retirement in 2012.
According to a nomination letter, Tweed has been volunteering since the day she moved to Bolivar with her late husband more than 20 years ago.
Tweed “immediately made Bolivar (her) hometown,” the letter states.
She said she got involved with local civic organizations because those were the places that impact Bolivar for the better.
“If it weren't for our civic organizations, I don’t think Bolivar would be what it is today,” she said. “They do some special things. I joined because it’s about serving others. It really is about service above self.”
Shelenhamer said Tweed’s passion for service led her to help the community’s young people, and she’s invested in seeing them grow and prosper.
Tweed has been involved in foreign exchange programs and even hosted several students in her home, Shelenhamer said.
“(She) made it (her) goal that while these young people were here from another country that they would get to experience as much America as they could,” Shelenhamer said. “(She) made countless phone calls and arrangements for transportation for the whole group and most of the time volunteered (herself).”
While serving as president of the Rotary Club and the P.E.O., Tweed worked to expand their memberships, according to a nomination letter.
Tweed also volunteers and serves on leadership committees in the community and at church. She helped start an evangelistic program that seeks to introduce to others the basics of the Christian faith through a series of talks and discussions, always bringing others in, a letter said.
“(Her) attitude is infectious,” the letter states.
Tweed said Bolivar is the first small town she’s lived in. She said she can’t walk into a store without inadvertently running into friends. That’s also what keeps her here, she said.
“It’s the people,” she said. “I would not leave for anything in the world.”
