Bolivar varsity volleyball coach Kyle Smith said he wants “next ball” to be the words that follow the team through the season and beyond — something he carried over from his first volleyball coaching opportunity.
“Next ball,” Smith described, is “an idea that we must remove the past play — win or lose — and focus on the next.”
This mentality, he added, goes further than just at the net. He said his hope is that the team has grit, never gives up, stays engaged and gives everything it has “regardless of the score or situation.”
One such situation could include the team’s history with coach turnovers.
Smith replaced coach Tony Phelps in February. Having worked with the coaches last year on the varsity and junior varsity teams, he got to spend more time with the athletes, which he said established trust for the athletes in their new coach.
Nonetheless, this season will not be like the last two.
The team won 15 games in each of the past two seasons, but with the district entering the Ozark Conference, the “schedule changes drastically,” he said.
To add to that, the team’s roster changes, too.
Of the girls who played last year, Emily Hogan, Halle Tucker, Emma Turner, Trinity Williamson and Emma Kirklin have all graduated.
Tucker moved to play at Judson University, he added, and that means they’ve lost their starting setter. This means changes will come to their “offense and leadership” at the net.
“We still have a belief we can aim high for the same win total,” he added, “but (we) understand the new level of effort and strategy it will take to get there.”
That effort and strategy, though, starts with the captains.
Senior captains Grace Hampton and Allison "Fuzz" Butler return to the court with promising leadership this season, he said.
Hampton, he elaborated, “works toward perfection and has a competitive drive,” but she keeps it well hidden from most people — a “quiet leader,” he added.
Butler returns with strong promise, too.
Smith said she “is a 3-sport athlete in wrestling and is the goalie for varsity soccer” who could “potentially be in the running for athlete of the year at the end of next year.”
Other returning seniors include Rachel Carr, Faith Kuhn and Avery Roweton.
Carr, he added, comes in with some improvements for a great starting point, and Kuhn and Roweton “will have starting roles, but we are just looking for solid team leadership from them.”
He also explained how, with him being the fourth head coach they’ve had, returning seniors will have some adapting to do. Nonetheless, as he said before, they are all ready to move on.
“We are excited to see all of our seniors step up to lead us to success,” he added.
The seniors aren’t the only ones stepping up to lead this season, though.
Smith praised junior and returning captain Cora Roweton’s leadership and her “full understanding of what it is going to take from her and her team to be successful this fall.”
Her tendency to better those around her will match her up well with the senior leadership, “who grind daily and set an awesome example for the entire program,” according to Smith.
Junior Dailynn VanDeren, he added, will shock the crowd. He described seeing her train and learn “like I have never seen her before.”
She did just have a “thirdplace state performance in shot put,” so Smith said she may play in various positions with a focus on offense.
Supporting — and important — roles will be found in juniors Bella Kindrick, Genevieve Fuggit and Kyla Ewing. The setting position, too, will fall to juniors Heidi Williams and Elliana Partin to compete for some opportunities. All of these girls came up from last year’s junior varsity team.
Of the incoming freshmen, Megan Howard “has been a great addition to the program in general,” and her skills will provide some benefits to the team later, Smith said.
With the improvements from each girl coming together to create one coherent team, maybe their streak will change.
Last year, the previous coach predicted winning 20 games, but they opened the season 15-6-2 and finished with six straight losses. Smith, however, said the team is just “ready to move one,” pointing out how the end of the season involved them just having gotten back to school after COVID-19 restrictions loosened.
Having come against Webb City at the end of the season with some injuries, the team knows “what we are working toward this year and what it will take to win,” he said.
Before looking forward, though, the team has some goals to accomplish.
Smith explained a primary goal is to be “a very aggressive serving team and defensive team that flies around.”
To do that, the starting setting position and lineup will need some work, he elaborated, but one factor he appreciates is how the team is full of athletes who “have played in multiple different positions.”
This experience will come in handy against new and old opponents.
Now an Ozark Conference opponent, Hillcrest has been a “good running rivalry” for the Bolivar team. He described himself and the team as “highly respecting their coaching staff and athletes.”
They also have similar sentiments about Marshfield, who they “look forward to competing against in the non-conference portion of our season.”
No matter who they compete against, though, Smith said the one thing he’s working on is “ownership.” Not for him, but for the team.
This ownership applies to what they do on the court and their focus while they do it.
Mainly, he just wants to ensure his players “feel valued,” emphasizing to them “that while life may happen, we can choose how to respond to it.”
With their team jamboree against School of the Osage, Buffalo and Hillcrest at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, maybe Smith’s goal for the team will come alive.
Strong at the net
Last year, Pleasant Hope’s high school volleyball team had a “20 win season,” coach Britany Cheek said.
Returning seniors are currently Taylor Burns, Alexis Daugherty, Jianna Halbrook and Abbey Swearengen — the latter two being conference picks last season.
As the girls head up to the net, they “will be strong at the net and scrappy on defense,” Cheek added.
“They have worked hard this summer to get better,” she said.
Summer ends, though, when Pleasant Hope has their first volleyball game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Everton.
