Set to succeed

Last season, Lady Liberator volleyball charted a new path.
In coach Tony Phelps’ first year with the program, Bolivar surged to a 15-win campaign, righting its ship after a dismal 4-23 2018 season.
Now in his second year with the team, Phelps said the Liberators are set to continue their upward trajectory.
“Last year was fun for us, in a lot of ways,” he said. “We had our growing pains, for sure, and we didn’t quite get to .500, but the girls were able to put together a year that we’re all proud of. They grew, every one of them.”
Senior standouts Emma Larimore and Lily Shepard were key to the team’s development last year, he said. The duo left Bolivar better than they found it, he said.
“They pulled everyone up with them,” he said.
This year’s program features five seniors, including three-year setter Hallie Tucker, who Phelps said he’ll look to as a leader.
Tucker said she’s confident in this year’s team.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls,” she said. “I think that we’re going to be a really strong team this year.”
Phelps said sophomores Dailynn VanDeren and Cora Roweton, who both saw time on the varsity court as freshmen, will return. Junior Rachel Carr shores up the Lady Liberators’ left side, while Faith Kuhn will hit from the right.
Tucker said she’s seen the group in action over the summer and is confident.
“I think we’re going to be a really good team,” she said. “We have lots of returning players and that front row is really strong.”
In the back row, Phelps said, sophomore Grace Hampton will step in Larimore’s role as libero. Last year, Larimore hit her 1,000th career dig.
“Grace was a defensive specialist for us last year,” Phelps said. “I know she can step in and do well this year.”
Emma Kirklin and Allison Butler help shore up the defense, he said.
The team has also been able to count on Emily Hogan and Emma Turner, he said.
Phelps has help from assistant coach Natasha Hamlet, who was named earlier this year as the Missouri High School Volleyball Association’s Class 3 assistant coach of the year, and Kyle Smith, who has significant experience and also coaches the Lady Liberator swim team.
“I know that I can count on them,” he said.
Tucker said the team has also developed a close bond.
“I think that we really click together,” she said. “We really respect each other, and there’s not a single person on this team that isn't respected by everybody. We communicate fairly well, and we just love each other.”
The Lady Liberators open their season with a home jamboree at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. Bolivar’s regular season starts at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, with a home game against Osceola.
