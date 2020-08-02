Three people were injured in a three vehicle wreck on Mo. 215 west of Pleasant Hope around 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2020 Kia Sorento driven by Stephanie Longoria, 46, of Bolivar slowed while traveling westbound on the highway in front of a 2006 Chevy Avalanche driven by Clinton Spracklen, 18, of Buffalo. Spracklen’s Avalanche struck the rear of Longoria’s Kia, the report stated.
The passenger car crossed into the oncoming lane where it was struck head on by a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by Michael Finn, 63, of Fair Grove.
Finn was moderately injured in the wreck, the report stated, and was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Spracklen and Longoria each suffered minor injuries. Spracklen was transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield by a private vehicle, while Longoria was taken by EMS to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
All three were wearing seat belts, the report stated.
All three vehicles were totaled, and the Avalanche and Kia were towed from the scene, the report stated.
Cpl. S.W. Long investigated the wreck. He was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Pleasant Hope Police Department.
1 seriously injured in 2-car wreck
An Exeter man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle wreck on Mo. 123 about 4 miles north of Fair Play on Tuesday morning, July 28.
According to an MSHP crash report, Israel Brown, 38, was northbound on the highway in a 1993 Toyota pickup when he crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2002 Chevrolet Astrovan driven by Tammy Resz, 45, of Stockton.
Brown’s pickup then traveled off the roadway, struck the ground, overturned and struck a fence, the report stated.
Brown, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, the report added.
Resz was not wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the wreck, the report stated.
Brown’s pickup was totaled in the wreck, while the van sustained extensive damage, the report stated.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Trooper J.R. Rorie investigated the wreck.
1 injured in rollover
A Brighton man was seriously injured when his 1998 Isuzu ran off the edge of Mo. 215 north of Brighton, traveled down an embankment and overturned Monday night, July 27.
According to an MSHP crash report, William Winingear, 22, was not wearing a seat belt.
The wreck occurred around 9:30 p.m., the report stated.
His vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene, the report stated.
Winingear was transported by private vehicle to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
Trooper D.J. Jackson investigated the wreck.
