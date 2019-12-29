Several people were injured in a one-vehicle wreck 1 mile east of Halfway on Monday morning, Dec. 23.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Terry Chamineak, 26, of Buffalo was driving westbound on Mo. 32 in a 2006 Ford 500, with passenger Brianna Chamineak, 30, and three juvenile passengers.
The wreck occurred at around 9:30 a.m. when Terry Chamineak ran off the right side of the roadway. He struck a sign and a fence, and then overturned, the report said.
Terry Chamineak suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, the report said.
The report said the other four passengers suffered minor injuries and were transported by a private vehicle to CMH.
All passengers were wearing seat belts, according to the report.
The Ford was totaled and towed from the scene by Wade’s Towing of Elkland, the report said.
Trooper J.L White investigated the crash. Trooper E.C. Macomber and B.J. Leukenhoff assisted with the investigation.
Pittsburg woman injured in wreck
A woman from Pittsburg was injured in a one-vehicle wreck 1 mile north of Polk on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kathy L. Thurston, 51, was southbound on Rt. D in a 2018 Toyota Rav4 at around 5:15 a.m.
Thurston traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and then overturned, the report said.
Thurston suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, the report said.
The report said she was wearing a seat belt.
The Toyota received extensive damage and was towed from the scene by B&B Wrecker of Bolivar.
Cpl. S.W. Long investigated the crash.
