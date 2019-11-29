Here’s what happened. My son had a flat tire on PP — he had to pull his boat trailer off the main road to keep from someone hitting it. He found a small road, pulled it over and draped a chain around a fencepost, so people wouldn’t steal it.
He went to find a tire. He needed a used one because he couldn’t afford a new one.
Fishing is all he gets to do (that is cheap) with his family.
When he got back, the boat was gone. He reported to the sheriff. They said they hadn’t heard anything.
His home was only a few miles away. This neighbor had called the sheriff to haul it off. The sheriff had not given him a notice or anything, which I believe the law gives you some time to move it. No notice at all.
This was last year, and he checked again with the sheriff.
Now, you all know they can run your boat registration and know who owns it. They had a towing company take it to their lot. We were never informed about it.
So this summer, we heard it was at that lot. Called to talk to them. We knew they would charge. They told him it would be $5,000 at first. Now, bear with me, that it is a small fishing boat with trolling motor, not worth much, but it serves a purpose for feeding his family.
Talked to them few times. Came down to $500. The boat is at most worth $100.
Now, I ask you all, was that right? No, it was not! Why did they not try to find the owner or leave a notice to get it?
It was not in the road. They had it for a year before we knew where it was.
I wish we had a law enforcement that was doing the right things.
I have had other things happen.
They can find people through license, why not through registered numbers on boat.
— Peggy Watson
