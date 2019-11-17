Over 100 families have signed up so far to receive food and gifts from the annual Share Your Christmas program conducted by Polk County Christian Social Ministries, according to organizers.
Sign-ups will continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Monday, Dec. 2, at the PCCSM Center, 327 S. Springfield Ave.
PCCSM requires an income verification form and proof of current residency to qualify for the program. The verification forms are available through Salvation Army/COM or OACAC.
According to a PCCSM news release, to help speed up the registration process, recipients should have gift suggestions for children from birth through 18. Each child receives at least one gift, although PCCSM does not guarantee that it will be the requested item. The value of the gift should be $30 or less.
Bikes needed
Each year, the Knights of Columbus have a trailer full of bikes to distribute to children, the release said. The Knights collect good bicycles all year, clean and repair them in order for children to have a safe bike. To donate or for more information, contact Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 326-5596.
Collecting coats
Jenny’s Dry Cleaning is collecting good coats of all sizes for SYC, according to the release. The business, at 215 N. Main in Bolivar, will collect the coats through Dec. 3. Call 326-4723 for more information.
Food drives underway
Area schools and businesses are conducting food drives for SYC, the release said.
PCCSM board member Leta Gass said the efforts of these schools, groups, businesses and individuals are the key to serving so many Polk Countians.
“We will order approximately $15,000 of nonperishable food,” she said in the release. “Without the additional food brought in through the food drives, we wouldn’t be able to meet the needs of these families. We can’t say thank you enough to the people in charge of these drives and to the people who give. We have a local business man who donates the potatoes and apples. The Polk County Cattlemen’s Association is donating the beef. The eggs are donated by a company in Neosho.”
Angel trees up
The Angel trees were up in time for the Chamber’s Christmas Open House in Bolivar, the release said. Trees are located throughout the county.
To participate, choose and angel or angels, purchase the request listed on the angel and take it back to the store where the angel was picked. The request on the angel is what the parent gave when signing up, the release noted.
Individuals, businesses and organizations who would like to get involved or make a monetary donation should call Betty Doyle at 326-2699) or Gass at 325-6497.
