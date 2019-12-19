Carol Divin said all her great-nephew, Isaac, wants for Christmas is to give his dad a kidney.
Divin, of Bolivar, said her niece’s husband, Matt Hitchcock, who lives in Oklahoma with his wife and two children, suffered kidney failure last year.
Hitchcock, who is 37, received his first kidney transplant from his father about 30 years ago.
“It lasted 30 years,” she said.
Since then, she said Hitchcock hasn’t had a functioning kidney and undergoes dialysis three times a week. He’s been on a donor list, she said.
“It just got to be a big mess,” she said.
The family is seeking a kidney donor for Hitchcock, who has rare O-negative blood, she said. The Hitchcocks recently took out ads in several Oklahoma and St. Louis area newspapers and were even interviewed by a local TV station, she said. Family members in multiple states have worked to spread the word, she said.
“They decided they were tired of sitting around,” she said.
Divin said doctors have told the family it can take three to four years to find an O-negative donor, but that his body’s odds of accepting it are good, once found. A living donor is ideally between the ages of 18 and 64 and would need to undergo a screening. For more information, call 918-744-3653.
Until then, she said the family will keep working to share Hitchcock’s story, hoping to help the father of two regain his life.
