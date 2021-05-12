Bolivar’s Rotary Club is making plans to paint the town red, white and blue through its annual flag program.
As in years past, the club will soon begin displaying flags across the community. The program honors flag holidays each year, an effort originally headed by the Optimist Club and now carried forward by Rotary, according to a news release from the organization.
The club displays the American flag during seven flag holidays throughout the year, beginning in May for Armed Services Day.
The program is available to all local businesses and individuals, the release stated. For a $40 annual donation, the club will display a flag in an individual’s yard or in front of a business on each of the seven flag holidays.
The release said the money raised by the program goes to support Bolivar Rotary Club’s local community service efforts, numerous local charities and Rotary International’s humanitarian programs worldwide.
For more information, visit bolivarrotary.club to download a subscription form or contact Ed Kurtz, program coordinator, at 327-7465 or ed@dgaltdonline.com.
“Together, we will make Bolivar shine in Old Glory,” the release added.
