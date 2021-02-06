Shining from a distance

Sometimes, Andrew McFarlane gets stopped at the grocery store by guests of Bolivar’s annual Night to Shine event.
McFarlane, who helps organize the annual prom for those with special needs, said it’s evident how much guests and their families and also volunteers look forward to Night to Shine each year.
“It’ll be June or July and I’ll be at Woods or Walmart and I’ll get stopped by someone who wants to know when next year’s Night to Shine is,” he said. “They really enjoy it. It’s not like everyone forgets about it, and then it appears the following year.”
It was because of that passion McFarlane said organizers of this year’s event have tried their hardest to keep it on the schedule and keep it as similar to previous years as possible.
This year, due to COVID-19, Night to Shine 2021 will be a virtual experience, “enjoyed by our honored guests in the safety of their homes on Friday, Feb. 12,” the Bolivar Night to Shine website states. “The event will include exciting music, dancing and appearances from some very special guests. Each honored guest will be crowned king or queen of the prom, and celebrated with a gift bag.”
The event will also feature a drive-thru element, McFarlane said, dubbed the Shine-Thru.
“Normally, our guests would come up to the event on a red carpet, and as they walk in, the paparazzi are there taking photos,” he said. “There’s karaoke, dancing and a buffet-style dinner.”
This year, Shine-Thru will have socially distant paparazzi and friends cheering on guests as they arrive at the church parking lot, according to the website.
Guests make their way to an enclosed area for the Night To Shine photo booth, McFarlane said. There, they can get out of their vehicle, make their way down the red carpet.
One carload at a time is allowed in the photo booth to be photographed by a masked and gloved photographer, McFarlane said.
“After our guests are safely back in their cars, they will make their way to the gift bag collection area to receive their Night To Shine gift bags before they leave to head home in time to watch our virtual Night To Shine,” the website states.
All volunteers will be masked and must have temperature checks before the event begins, the website states.
“We tried to keep it as close as possible to the event our guests love,” McFarlane said. “I just didn’t want it to be, ‘Hey, come pick up your gift bag and that’s it. I wanted it to be something they could remember.”
