'Shoot the moon'

At least eight times a year, members of MoonShot, a local rock ‘n roll cover band, load up their equipment and travel through the area to perform popular rock songs for events and fundraisers.
Most recently, MoonShot performed a three-hour set at Buffalo’s Cruise In car show on Saturday, July 27.
While cars revved in the background and attendees swarmed Buffalo’s square, the band’s covers of well-known hits, such as “Roxanne”, “Jenny Jenny” and “Rumor Has It” filled the event’s white-noise with flair.
The show was one of the multiple gigs MoonShot performs each year. At these gigs, the five-person band full of Polk County musicians, offers a wide range of selections so there is “a little bit of something for everybody,” according to lead guitarist Aaron Easterley.
Let’s start a band
MoonShot was formed in 2012, but the group’s lineup and band name have gone through several changes to reach the point where they are now.
Chris Green, the band’s bassist, can say he was in the group from the very beginning.
“A friend of ours — Greg Nickson — had a recording studio in Buffalo, so we would come out and jam just for fun,” Chris said.
He said after they realized how fun that was, their jamming group decided to form an official band called The Shrillbillies.
At that time, the band had a drummer, bass-guitar player and guitar player, but they needed a lead guitar player, which is why Aaron Easterley stepped into the band at the age of 17, according to Chris.
“I was just wanting to try to do some more musical stuff. I’d played in church my whole life, but I wanted to branch out and try other things,” Aaron said, describing his motivation.
Chris noted the band was “blown away” by Aaron.
“At 17, he was just shredding guitar, and we were just like, ‘OK, you’re in’,” Chris said.
Aaron explained after that, the band — still known as The Shrillbillies — played for a while, and when the band’s “biggest gig of the year” came up, their drummer couldn’t make the event.
That’s when Aaron’s younger brother, Ben Easterley, filled in as the band’s drummer at the age of 15.
Eventually, The Shrillbillies’ lead singer decided to move on to other things, so Ben was brought out from behind the drumset to the front of the stage as a guitarist and lead singer.
“You wouldn’t have thought that joining a five-member cover band in Buffalo would be that big of a deal, but me and my brother owe a lot to this band by growing up and learning to be musicians,” Ben said.
Becoming MoonShot
Jodi Meadows, MoonShot’s keyboardist and co-lead vocalist, said she joined the band after they had shifted from being called The Shrillbillies to Summer Knights.
She explained before joining Summer Knights, she had been the lead singer for a different band.
Jodi said she and her previous band “had been singing together for a long time,” and then her co-lead singer, who was in Summer Knights at the time, said to her, “You should come out and sing some rock ‘n roll.”
Jodi told him she’d love to do that, but she thought she was “a little bit too ‘Julie Andrews’” for a rock band.
On stage during MoonShot’s Saturday performance at the Buffalo Cruise In, however, Jodi looked far from the Julie Andrews type — she wore dark sunglasses and a Nirvana T-shirt, belting out harmonies as she danced along with the beat of the music.
“It’s delightful fun,” Jodi said.
“We just have a great time, and that’s the best part about it — the friendships and the fun we have,” she added.
“We were super happy to get (Jodi) on the team,” Aaron said. “To me, that’s when we really took a more serious stance on this and really got our act together.”
Once Jodi was on board, the band decided to switch their name once again — a task they each agreed is easier said than done — and changed from Summer Knights to MoonShot.
Explaining how the name was decided, Chris said, “We were talking about names, and we were talking about moon traveler bottle rockets, and someone said ‘shoot the moon’ because that’s a card-game term when you kind of go all in.”
The most recent change to MoonShot’s line-up is the addition of Austin Hovey, who became the band’s drummer last December.
“It’s been great,” Austin said. “The camaraderie is awesome.”
“Live shows are fun, but band practices are almost just as fun because we just mess around and have a good time,” he added.
Be prepared
The group agreed that something most people don’t realize about being in a band is how much work goes into it.
Chris explained that setting up the stage and all of the gear themselves means they are usually the first to arrive and the last to leave events.
“Talent is great to have, but hard work goes into making a band sound good,” he said.
Ben noted bands have to be “prepared for everything.”
To give an example, Ben said when the band played a gig at Bolivar’s municipal airport a few years ago, a golf cart crashed into their mixing board — which they had bought only a week before the incident — and “wrecked it.”
Luckily, their old mixing board was still sitting in their trailer, so they were able to perform the gig.
Going all in
Chris said that while some of MoonShot’s gigs situate them as “background music,” their most memorable performance was a show at the Rock’n Ribs BBQ Festival in Springfield because it was a place where people “come to listen to music.”
That is why he says he is excited for MoonShot’s performance at The Boiler Room in Bolivar in September, because it will be an intimate venue.
Regarding the band’s purpose, Jodi said while their performances are “rock ‘n roll and entertaining,” performing music for people is also a “meaningful experience.”
“(Music) is a way that people connect,” she said.
“People hear songs, and you see them singing the song, and that connects to some point in their life. To me, that’s good work to do — to bring people music and bring people together.”
Beyond the music, Aaron said MoonShot’s gigs are only one part of being in the band.
“The amount of time you’re up on stage is just a small fraction of the time you’re actually spending with everyone,” he said. “If anyone ever wants to join a band, do it. The life lessons you learn and how to get along with people and everything… I’m grateful for everything.”
