A shop building west of Bolivar was destroyed by a fire that sent a plume of dark smoke high into the air Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 17.
The smoke was visible for several miles, and firefighters were called to the scene in the 600 block of east 450th road around 2:30 p.m.
The address returns to Green Grass Equipment, a lawn mower business, according to signs outside the residence.
Multiple departments responded, including Central Polk County and Morrisville fire protection districts, Bolivar City Fire Department and Dunnegan Rural Fire Department.
CPCFPD chief Robert Dickson told the BH-FP on Tuesday firefighters remained at the scene into the afternoon hours and details about the fire weren’t yet available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.