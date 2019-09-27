The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will host a Shop with a Cop charity golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 5, at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club.
Tee times for the four-person scramble are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Entries are $75 cash only.
The per person fee includes golf, lunch, a multi-pin contest and one mulligan.
Hole sponsorship is also $75, and businesses can sponsor a hole and team for $350.
Cash payouts will be based on the number of teams participating.
All money raised will go to the Shop with a Cop program, which sends kids shopping with members of law enforcement each Christmas.
For information about participating, volunteering or donating, contact the Golf Shop at 326-7456 or stop by the shop at 4451 Fairway Drive, Bolivar. People may also contact Deputy Derek Lankford at 770-2271.
