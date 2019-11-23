It’s that time of year again. The Bolivar Police Department is in fundraising mode as it hopes to reach hundreds of kids this year through its Shop with a Cop program.
According to BPD’s Lynn Flick, the department still needs the community’s help to raise additional funds.
Last year, 213 kids had the chance to go shopping with law enforcement officers, purchasing Christmas gifts for themselves and their loved ones, thanks to the program.
The program allows counselors from each of Polk County’s six public schools to select children, based on need and involvement in other programs, who could benefit from being a part of the program.
For more information, call 326-5298. To make a donation, send a check to BPD, ATTN: Shop with a Cop, 211 W. Walnut St., Bolivar MO 65613 or donate in person at Bolivar’s Public Safety Center on West Walnut Street.
