Bolivar High School boys basketball did its best Friday, Feb. 21, to avoid a shot-for-shot remake of the Liberators’ 50-43 Dec. 27 loss to Logan-Rogersville.
But, in the end, Bolivar fell to the Wildcats 51-44 in a shot-for-shot battle that saw the teams trade scores all night.
“You never want to get beat on senior night, but we got beat,” Liberator coach Robby Hoegh said after the game. “We have been (beaten) twice by these guys before. They’re a good team. They played a good game tonight.”
Logan-Rogersville struck first, dropping in a pair of buckets to take a 4-0 lead.
But the Liberators charged back, evening the score in what became a back-and-forth contest.
The two teams stayed neck-in-neck through the first half, and Logan-Rogersville owned a 25-23 lead at halftime.
That advantage grew, shrank and then grew again. With 1:30 left in the third quarter, Logan-Rogersville had a 33-29 lead.
A 3-point play saw the visitors take a 36-29 lead, as a slew of calls seemed to fall their way.
But, as time expired in the frame, Bolivar freshman Kyle Pock grabbed a rebound and a bucket to claw back 2 points and kick off a frantic rally.
Senior Hunter Berry opened scoring in the fourth quarter, charging in for a layup, but Logan-Rogersville answered.
A pair of free throws from Pock had Bolivar trailing 38-36 with five minutes left in the game.
Two minutes later, Bolivar pressured to create a turnover, and Pock scored to tie the match.
Twenty seconds later, Pock gave the Liberators their first lead of the second half, sinking a pair of free throws to take a 40-38 lead.
But, it didn’t last.
A 3-point play gave Logan-Rogersville a 41-40 lead, and the Wildcats hit two more free throws to jump ahead 43-40.
The score held until a hectic final minute, which saw the Liberators foul and the Wildcats sink a series of forced free throws as Bolivar’s mad efforts to stop the game failed.
Bolivar may yet have one final shot at the Wildcats in this year’s Class 4 District 11 tournament, with both teams set to start postseason play in Marshfield later this month.
Hoegh said the Liberators also have a chance in the coming days to bounce back. Bolivar faces Helias Catholic, Kickapoo and Smith-Cotton next week.
“We’ve got three opportunities to play good teams next week and get better,” he said. “That’s what you want.”
