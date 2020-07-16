How long will we just take it? Seems like just about every week we get another article from this publisher that’s bent in giving us false info or stirring us all up to fight each other. Most times it’s both.
We’ve watched him tell us it’s just the flu. Wrong.
We’ve watched him go after what the health dept. tells us. Wrong.
We’ve watched him go after persons with other political ideas. That’s a lot of us by the way.
Now we watch him go after people of other races and countries. And without facts even right. Wrong. Couldn’t even spell right. This is not how we are here. Not close. Shouldn’t be how our paper is. We shouldn’t just sit here and take it. Write them, call them, do what’s right everyone.
— A. Phillips
