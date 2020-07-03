Farmers of old joked about socking their mules to get their attention. In 2018, Missouri voters passed Clean Missouri — 1.4 million votes, 62% nonpartisan majority — giving legislators a resounding whack.
Legislators backed their ears, kicking and braying, going for the money before the ink dried on the ballots, plotting to overturn it. The purpose of Clean Missouri was to clean up Missouri politics, restoring integrity and transparency. Parson, Ashcroft and Ploucher were quick to label voters incompetent, calling the kettle black.
Amendment 3 racial profiling would disenfranchise minority voters, regardless of spin in its wording. Any wonder it was passed by masked faces in a locked-down capitol? In this time of pandemic, rigging voting districts was the most important issue to legislators? They did legalize brass knuckles — a major relief to pandemic sufferers surely.
How much taxpayer money was wasted getting this barnyard dumpling on the ballot?
Clean Missouri establishes a nonpartisan state demographer to draw voting districts fair to minorities. Amendment 3 means continuing rigged districts as usual, disregarding 62% of Missouri voters. Those with the bit in their teeth who voted for Amendment 3 should not be re-elected as they do not represent the people.
Nonpartisan voting passed Clean Missouri. Nonpartisan voting will defeat Amendment 3, and nonpartisan voting will vote them out, returning integrity and transparency to Missouri politics.
For those determined to mimic the south end of a northbound mule, send them home to do it on their own dime.
— Jan Lancaster, Springfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.