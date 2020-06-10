Showing solidarity

For Daniel and Danielle Beyer, there was no other way they wanted to spend a sunny, hot weekend afternoon.
The couple and their three daughters — and around 40 other protesters from southwest Missouri — lined up yet again on a patch of grass between the Bolivar Walmart parking lot and South Springfield Avenue on Saturday, June 6.
The parents and their oldest daughter, Charlie, held their heads and handmade signs high as the younger two girls, Andersen and Nadia, played in the grass at their feet.
Danielle Beyer helped organize the protest, which focused “on police violence against people of color,” after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, late last month, according to the Facebook event.
The protest started with a gathering near the Walmart parking, but people took to Bolivar’s sidewalks, marching their way north to the square along South Springfield Avenue and back again past heavy weekend traffic.
“We’re here to show solidarity, just to prove that we can’t continue with racism,” Danielle Beyer said Saturday. “And it’s not going to get us anywhere, so we’re trying to do what we can to make it change.”
While she grew up in Springfield, Danielle Beyer said she spent time in Polk County as a child visiting family who lived near Pomme de Terre Lake.
Later, she and her family made Polk County their home. And, that’s part of what made Saturday’s event so important to her.
“Now that we’ve purchased a house out here and want to raise our kids out here, I want to make sure it’s a community and that all people can come together,” she said.
She hopes the protest will not only impact the community today but shape the future.
“What we teach the next generation is what we perpetuate in the world,” she said. “So if we’re teaching them ignorance and intolerance and bigotry, it’s only going to continue it further.
We want to teach them the right thing.”
Two other protesters, sisters Keaton and Karley Painter of Morrisville, also hope to change the world for future generations.
Keaton Painter said their 7-year-old brother was adopted from Uganda.
“It’s really important the kind of world he’s growing up into,” she said. “There’s a lot of opinions in a smaller community that they don’t understand can oftentimes be offensive. Just being able to have those conversations out here and raise that awareness, it’s amazing.”
The peaceful protest, an unusual sight in Bolivar, was the second of its kind in a week. The first involved around 30 people on Wednesday, June 3.
Both events have stood in stark contrast to violent protests and riots other cities have experienced in recent weeks.
‘Just love’
As the group made its way onto the square, First Baptist Church pastor Billy Russell and his wife Regina smiled and waved from the pavilion on the southeast corner of the courthouse lawn. The pair had joined the group in prayer before it made its way down South Springfield Avenue.
Billy Russell said he was happy to show solidarity with congregation and community members participating in the protest.
“We want to support what is just and what is right,” he said. “And we’re grateful for a peaceful way to protest.”
Protest organizer Kendrick Payne, former football standout at Southwest Baptist University and current social worker at the Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center, said the day was about peace and positivity.
He smiled wide as cars passed by, honking in support.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Payne said. “We want to give them an opportunity to love us back and see that we’re all united and together. It’s a community thing, honestly.”
Payne said the diversity of the group spoke volumes.
Calling them his brothers and sisters, Payne said he knew most of the protesters, including SBU staff and students, Citizens Memorial Hospital coworkers, teammates on the Queen City Insane Asylum football team and family members.
“Everybody comes from different backgrounds out here,” he said. “We just wanted to give them an opportunity to feel like they’re a part of what’s going on today.”
Such events are often met with opposition. And while there were no obvious signs of hostility as the protesters made their way through town Saturday, that was not the case on social media as word of the event spread.
But, Payne said he met the criticism with the same love he showed his fellow protesters Saturday.
“I knew that fighting fire with fire isn’t the way to bridge the gap in this community,” he said. “But instead we just opened up the forum for people to hear each other. And if they express the way that they feel, and I’m showing nothing but love for them, maybe they can see that and open up their arms, as well.”
Simply put, he said the day was “just love.”
“We’re gonna keep it that way all day,” Payne said. “Just love.”
As a social worker, Payne said he advocates for his fellow Bolivar residents and the community every day.
“I’m part of this community,” he said. “I care for this community. This is a situation that I felt like I wanted to advocate for something bigger than myself.”
Payne credited the Bolivar Police Department for its help during the event.
“Chief Webb, the police department here, they’ve been amazing,” he said.
Several police officers escorted the group as it made its way to the square and back in Saturday’s heat.
Webb said he offered protesters bottles of water and ice at a stop part way to the square.
A locally-owned business, Sweet Kayle Soup and Salad Bar on the square, also offered its support, serving as a pit stop for the group following the first leg of the march.
Owners Dusty and Judy Ross opened their shop’s doors and offered popsicles, bottles of water and sandwiches to the protesters.
“It’s a hot day, and it’s about unity, peacefulness, everybody getting along,” Dusty Ross said as he passed out bottles of water. “They’re thirsty and tired, and we’ve got air conditioning and water.”
Judy Ross said they were “happy to help any way we can.”
