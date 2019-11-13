Fair Play’s Cody Shuler didn’t spend much time waiting for the race to come to him Saturday, Nov. 9.
The senior struck early, breaking away from the pack with a small group to seize the reins of the class 1 state championship race.
In the end, the veteran runner took fourth, bettering last year’s eighth-place finish and leading the Hornets to a fourth-place team finish. Fair Play had 148 points. Winner Oak Ridge finished with 89.
Shuler ran the 5K in 17:02.80. Winner Jace Cavness of St. Albans finished in 16:39.
Shuler and Fair Play led a contingent of Polk County runners in Columbia.
The Hornets boys squad saw feature performances from Travis Buckner, who ran 18:24.90 for 53rd and Gabriel Foster, who finished 55th in 18:26.60. Everett Tyler completed the course in 19:24.80 to take 104th, while Sam Mochovsky was 114th in 19:42.80. Spencer Chance took 155th in 19:43.00, and Dustin Sterling was 133rd in 20:23.60.
Marion C. Early sibling athletes Victor and Gavin Duchscherer took 39th and 59th, finishing in 18:08.60 and 18:32.70, respectively.
In the class 1 girls field, Fair Play senior Kaylee Foster finished just outside the top 20, taking 23rd in 21:40.80. Marion C. Early’s Libby Painter was 38th in 22:29.10, while Lady Panther Hanna Williams was 96th in 24:18.90.
In the Class 2 boys field, Pleasant Hope’s Zane Hull finished 55th, clearing the course in 17:32.30.
Teammate Illandria Shuler was 101st in the girls race, finishing in 22:37.10.
