Drivers can expect one-lane traffic, lane closings and possible traffic delays during a project to improve road signs in 14 counties, including Polk County, beginning the week of Monday, Aug. 26, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Contractor crews will install new curve signs in various locations. The new signs are being installed to comply with federal standards, the release said.
New, brighter “Wrong Way” and “Do Not Enter” signs will replace the current ones on various four-lane highway interchanges to combat wrong-way crashes.
The release said the contractor — James H. Drew Corporation, Sedalia — will replace as many signs as possible with the available money.
The project, which will cost around $927,000, is set to be completed in April 30, 2020, the release said.
Here’s a look the project:
“Wrong Way” and “Do Not Enter” signs:
- Polk County — Mo. 13
- Bates County — I-49
- Benton County — U.S. 65
- Christian County — U.S. 65
- Greene County — U.S. 65, U.S. 60
- Henry County — Mo. 7, Mo. 13
- Jasper County — Mo. 249, Mo. 171
- McDonald County — I-49, Mo. 59
- Newton County — I-49
- St. Clair County — Mo. 13
- Stone County — Mo. 13
- Taney County — U.S. 65, Mo. 465
- Webster County — U.S. 60
- Curve signs on various low-volume routes in Christian, Barry, Newton and Benton counties
Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the work zones, the release said.
Weather and/or scheduling delays will alter the work schedule.
