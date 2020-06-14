Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar will play host to the 20th annual Junior Match Play
Championship Monday through Thursday, June 15-18.
According to a news release from the Missouri Golf Association, the championship is open to all male and female golfers ages 14 to 18.
A practice round will be Sunday, June 14. Stroke play is Monday and Tuesday, June 15-16.
The field will be cut to a round of 16 match play for both male and female divisions.
Wednesday, June 17, will see a round of 16 in the morning and a round of 8 in the afternoon. The semifinal matches will be Thursday morning with the final matches Thursday afternoon.
According to the release, the championship was first held in 2001 at Oak Meadow Country Club in Rolla.
