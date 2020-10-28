Silver racquets

There was no shortage of tears — both happy and sad — after the final point was scored in Saturday’s Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 1 tennis team state championship.
The final score — St. Louis private school Villa Duchesne 5, Bolivar 0.
The Lady Liberators are the 2020 state runner up.
It was a mixture of emotions for junior McKinley Hedges. A week before, on Saturday, Oct. 17, Hedges had joined senior doubles tandem Megan Roberts and Lexi Berry at the Cooper Tennis Complex, where the duo came away with the school’s first doubles state championship.
In singles, Hedges had lost twice on Friday, Oct. 16, and didn’t qualify for Saturday’s bracket, but, she said her teammates didn’t let her forget all she’d accomplished.
“Megan is so humble and so kind,” Hedges said. “After they won the championship, she texted me and told me how great I did. That really brought me up and I really appreciated that.”
The anecdote was just one in a series of examples of the team’s love and support for each other put on display during the team’s historic 15-4 year.
Several members of coach Nathan Rothdiener’s Class 1 silver medal team shared their thoughts on the tournament and the special year that led to it.
Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Saturday started with a community sendoff for the Lady Liberators, who got to make the trip to Springfield in a pink limousine. How did that support impact the team?
Nathan Rothdiener — It was an incredible day. The sendoff we received from the community was amazing. Thank you to everyone that was involved with that. The girls may not remember the final score, but they will always remember that send off. We live in an awesome community!
Sarah Bowes — We rode to the tournament in a pink SUV limo. They got us a limo. If there was a state championship for best coaches, (Rothdiener and assistant coach Royce Bryan) would win it.
What has being a member of this team meant to you?
Brynley Waters — It was so fun and exciting to be able to play again this year. We all worked so hard to get to where we got this year. I loved being part of the team because we didn't only work together on the courts, but we also had fun off the courts just hanging out and we got a lot closer this year as a team.
Josie Douglas — It has been so much fun to be a part of this team! We are so thankful that we have been able to make it all the way to the end this season, and I have enjoyed every minute of it. It will be a season I will never forget. It's been so great to get to play with these girls everyday. We have each worked so hard for this opportunity, and it is so cool to see the hard work pay off. So many people have played a part in our team's success, and we are very thankful for all the people who have supported us. It's awesome to stop and think about what we have accomplished this season, and I am so glad to have been a part of it.
SB — When I joined freshman year, I never thought I would create such a bond with my teammates and a love for the sport. I have made some of the best memories of my life being on this team and for that, I am indebted to them. I have also learned some of my most important life lessons during the season. I have never been super athletic, but because of my teammates and coaches, I want to get better and better every practice. I don't think that I would feel the same way on any other team. They have given me something to strive for and something to look up to. I don't care much about winning or losing, but I do care about making my teammates and coaches proud and being the best I can be.
Megan Roberts — Being a member of this not only successful, but supporting team, has meant so much to me. Tennis is my favorite sport, but playing it with people that constantly cheered me on and that were always there for me made it so special. I will forever cherish all the crazy memories that my team and I made together. Each and every one of them mean so much to me. And I want to give a huge shoutout to my two coaches that helped make this season the absolute best!
Coach, going into this year, your first with this team, what was your focus?
NR — One of our main focuses this year was doing our best to establish a positive mindset. Tennis can be a lonely sport at times, and an encouraging word from a teammate can really go a long way. This team grasped this lesson from the get go, and I think it really helped them to be more supportive of one another and pick them up when they need to.
Who makes up your team?
NR — This team is also made up of some of the kindest and most sincere people you will meet. I try to encourage them to use tennis as a platform to inspire others, and they have done that. I've heard from coaches, opponents, opposing family members and others comment on how kind and respectful these girls are. I think a lot that has to do with the leadership and integrity of our seniors. They are incredible!
Megan, you’re a leader on this team. Who among your team inspires you?
MR — I can’t pick one person who inspired me, so I just described what I love about each of them. Josie has a positive attitude in every single match. She has a smile on her face the whole time. I honestly could never tell if she was winning or losing because either way she was smiling. What I love most about Josie is how kind and sweet she is on and off the court.
McKinley’s competitiveness inspires me so much. She always does her best no matter who her opponent is or if she’s winning or losing in a match. I love how much love she has for tennis and how much she cares about each and every player on the team. I love how hard Brynley works to be better everyday. She would take lessons, stay after practice, ask people to go to the court before matches to put in extra work. I love how dedicated she is to the sport and how hard she pushes herself to be the best teammate possible. Then there is Sarah. Sarah reminds me so much of Josie. But Josie is more of a silent positive player while you will hear Sarah from four courts away yelling, “GOOD SHOT!” almost every point cheering on her opponent. Sarah’s smile causes anyone to smile around her. Lexi is one of my favorite people to be around. She always stays calm, cool and collected, even though she is the most competitive person I know. She never fails to make me smile, she is always there for me no matter what, has a cheerful and kind heart and always wants the best for anyone. I am absolutely lucky to have a friend like her, and I don’t know where I would be without her.
JD — Each girl on the team is inspiring in their own way, and that is one of the reasons we have such a great team bond. We are all friends on and off the court, and we always have fun when we are together. It is inspiring to see everyone working hard in the offseason, and everyday at practice. The team always pushes each other to be better every single day. I will miss our seniors next year because they have been great leaders, examples and friends.
BW — I feel like Megan and Lexi really inspire me because they work so hard and they really lift the whole team up and try to keep everyone included in everything. They always are ready to go and willing to help anyone! Plus, they are just a good example of leaders and what good friends look like.
Lady Libs, the team had two new coaches this year. How did they do?
JD — Coach Rothdiener and coach Bryan have been amazing coaches, and they are very inspiring, as well. They care about us, help us, and they make every day at practice enjoyable. It is a blessing to get to be around such great people every day.
Coach, this was a historic year for the team, what helped them reach this high point?
NR — Considering I didn't know if we would have a season due to COVID-19, I'm grateful that we were able to get our entire season in with very few complications. We were able to achieve the success we did this year due to the commitment from the players to work hard in the off season and the abundance of support we have received from families, friends and the community. I'm just so proud of this group’s accomplishments, and so happy that they got to experience this journey. It was amazing.
