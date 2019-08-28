Six people were injured in an afternoon crash Monday, Aug. 26, at the intersection of West Broadway Street and North Oakland Avenue in Bolivar.
According to a Bolivar Police Department news release, officers responded to a three-car collision at 3:30 p.m.
The release said Simon Simmons, 18, of Nixa, driving a 1994 Ford F150 on Oakland Avenue, failed to yield to oncoming traffic while attempting to cross Broadway. The ford struck an eastbound 2005 Dodge Durango driven by Jennifer Arnold, 35, of Bolivar.
The collision caused the Durango to strike a northbound 2000 Honda CRV driven by Vickie Allen, 71, of Wheatland, who was stopped at the stop sign on the south side of the intersection, according to the release.
Simmons, Arnold and her four juvenile passengers were all transported by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital for minor injuries, the release said.
All three vehicles were disabled. The 1994 Ford was towed from the scene by A&J Towing of Bolivar, and the other two vehicles were towed from the scene by Affordable Towing of Bolivar, according to the release.
Officer R. Maccarella investigated the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.