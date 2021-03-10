Dunnegan Memorial Park was brimming over with activity this weekend as picnickers, walkers and kids enjoyed a breath of fresh and warm air. After a year of lockdowns and quarantines, and arctic like weather a short time ago, this weekend brought not only spring-like temperatures but hope for better days. Pictured here, Samantha Parsons catches Louxcase as he slides into spring on a beautiful day at the park.
