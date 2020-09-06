My college experience was not at all what I thought it would be when I decided to go to Southwest Baptist University.
I had big plans for this school. I was accepted into their physical therapy early acceptance program, I was in the PT club, and I had taken a lot of vocational tech classes to prepare me in every way. It was basically a guarantee that those who followed through in the early acceptance program and stayed through to the end of the PT program itself had a 100% chance of finding a job and having a good salary.
I was bright-eyed and hopeful, until I took chemistry at SBU and realized I needed a career change. My eyes opened to the reality that I had chosen a degree for its future paycheck. I wasn’t doing what I loved — English.
My entire life had been filled with memorizing spelling and grammar rules — just for fun. I would even ask my friends if I could edit their essays as a study break from all the science classes I was taking. I’m still shocked that I had never seen the warning signs before.
I had chosen a career path for the money, not the passion.
After changing majors, I started taking the courses I truly loved — English and writing classes. I worked in my school’s Writing Center to help some of my peers who don’t find joy in writing essays.
Then, I started enjoying other parts about SBU — including Bolivar. This town truly has grown on me. Part of me feels as though this town is a glimpse into paradise. The community this town has is incredible — far better than any kind of town I’ve ever lived in.
As I started furthering my interest in this town, I found the Bolivar Herald-Free Press. This newspaper dedicates its business to spreading the truth through the county, a right given to us through the First Amendment.
I am beyond excited and honored to start this semester as an intern with the paper, and I hope I do it justice. I’m looking forward to sharing the news with this town that has quickly become my home.
Brittany Gilbert is a Southwest Baptist University senior and a BH-FP intern.
