Shae Smith,15, a Bolivar High School sophomore, has been named one of 20 finalists to audition live at a “Celebration of Music” talent event at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Fox Theater in Springfield.
The event will feature performances by top youth contestants in Missouri, according to a news release.
Contestants will vie locally for a chance to appear on the national TV show, filmed in L.A.
One winner will be selected by producers, while a second winner will be chosen based on viewer votes.
Tickets for the Springfield show are available at celebrationofmusic.com/springfield-mo-2019.
