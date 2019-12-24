So far, so good

Despite frigid temperatures and frozen precipitation earlier this week, Bolivar’s Community Outreach Ministries is on track with its 2019 red kettle fundraising campaign, executive director Micah Titterington said Thursday, Dec. 19.
As of Thursday, the organization had raised $19,925 of its $30,000 goal.
COM has bell ringers with kettles stationed at four Bolivar locations — Woods Supermarket, Walgreens and both entrances to Walmart.
“Our biggest challenge has been the weather,” Titterington said. “With the cold, there are less people going to the store, but we’re tracking at about the same level as we did last year.”
The red kettles have been a familiar sight in stores around America since 1891, according to a previous COM news release.
COM has partnered with The Salvation Army locally since 2014. Titterington previously told the BH-FP a majority of the money raised stays local and is used to help families with their rent, utilities, transportation, medication and other needs.
Last year, COM assisted 301 families with emergency needs in Polk County, the organization said in a news release.
This year, OakStar and Bank of Bolivar have pledged to match donations of $50 or $100 bills or checks, Titterington previously told the BH-FP.
He said the organization has so far been able to successfully recruit volunteers to ring the bells, but that more are still needed, especially closer to Christmas, including on Christmas Eve.
It’s one of the organization’s biggest days for donations, he said.
Titterington said he anticipates COM’s kettle at Woods could stay out until New Year’s Eve, and volunteers will also be needed for those days.
Volunteers may sign up for times at bolivarcom.org/bellringing.
The work is emotionally rewarding, but it can also be physically rewarding as well, he said.
“A few days ago. someone actually brought our volunteers hot chocolate, which is great,” he said.
