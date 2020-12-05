So long, farewell

Bolivar R-1 Schools will see three high-profile employees retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Ahead of the school board’s Thursday, Nov. 19, meeting, superintendent Tony Berry announced his retirement in a letter to district staff.
According to the meeting’s agenda, the board also received official resignations for Bolivar High School volleyball coach Tony Phelps and district athletic director Todd Schrader.
Berry took the job as Bolivar’s superintendent in July 2017. He previously had been assistant superintendent at School of the Osage and the activities director for Branson Public Schools.
He was also head football coach at Warsaw.
“We will honor what Dr. Berry has done for Bolivar by building on the strong foundation he leaves for us,” board president Paula Hubbert said in a letter released ahead of the meeting.
The district began its nationwide search for its next superintendent the same day, Hubbert said in the letter.
According to minutes from the meeting, board members voted unanimously to contract with the Missouri School Boards Association to help with the search.
“In the coming months, that firm will spend extensive time in our district interviewing and surveying faculty, staff, students and community members to help determine the qualities needed in the best candidate for this position,” Hubbert wrote. “Any input you have on that topic is welcome, and I encourage you to email me or any board member with your concerns, questions or comments.”
As previously reported by the BH-FP, Schrader has spent more than three decades at Bolivar as a teacher, administrator and coach, including the nearly two decades as the school’s activities director.
"Todd has been a true soldier for the Bolivar School District, dedicating most of his adult life to supporting our kids in the activities they love,” Berry said in a statement emailed to the BH-FP. “He is respected across the state for his tireless effort and organization, as seen by him being president of the Missouri Interscholastic Activities Administrators Association. We cannot thank him enough."
Phelps has been at Bolivar just two years, taking over the volleyball program that in 2018 finished 4-23-3, and leading the team to a pair of 15-win seasons, including in 2020 Bolivar’s first winning season since 2017.
Phelps had previously retired in 2017 from a decades-long career of coaching volleyball out of state and moved to Bolivar to be closer with family before taking on the Lady Liberators’ coaching position part time.
Clean as a whistle
According to the minutes, board members also heard the findings of the district’s 2019-20 independent auditors’ report by KPM CPAs and Advisors, which resulted in no findings and a good report.
“The district is financially doing well,” the minutes state.
Both Hubbert and Berry thanked R-1 chief financial officer Kelly Holt for his work.
Board member Brandon Van Deren moved to approve the audit, and board member Kyle Lancaster seconded. The motion passed unanimously.
Other business
Also during the meeting, assistant superintendent T.C. Wall shared information about future COVID-19 testing and the process for biohazardous disposal.
According to the minutes, the December board meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 16. Filing for school board and other municipal and local boards opens Tuesday, Dec. 15, and closes Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The date for the April reorganizational board meeting will be Monday, April 15.
Closed session
The board also met in closed session to discuss legal actions; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; individually identifiable personnel records and performance rating or records pertaining to employees. According to the unapproved minutes, no action required to be reported by open records law was taken.
Board members Lancaster, Jeralen Shive, Jared Taylor, Keri Clayton, Paula Hubbert, JR Collins and Van Deren were present for both sessions.
