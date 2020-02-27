The Center for Human Services will host a $5 soup and chili fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Elks Lodge 2828, 1990 W. Broadway St., Bolivar.
Various soups, desserts and a drink will be included.
According to a CHS news release, the organization works each year to help individuals of all ages attend camps, such as Wonderland Camp and Camp Barnabas.
These camps can cost up to $650 per week, and “the money raised will provide opportunities for individuals to experience independence, socialization with others that also have a disability and establish lifelong friendships,” the release added.
For more information, call Michelle at 777-7315, ext. 815.
