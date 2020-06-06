Area drivers can expect around-the-clock lane closures of the southbound lanes of Mo. 13 at the North Dry Sac River, south of Bolivar, beginning next week, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
In a news release, MoDOT said a bridge rehabilitation project will begin Monday, June 8.
“Contractor crews will remove deteriorating concrete from the southbound bridge deck/driving surface and replace it with a new driving surface — one lane at a time,” the release said.
In addition to the new driving surface, a new guardrail will be installed at the bridge.
Drivers should expect narrowed driving lanes, the release said.
The median crossover at 565th Road will be closed. Drivers can use 559th Road as an alternate route, the release added.
MoDOT said contractor crews expect the project to be completed by late July. Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule.
In addition to this project, Mo. 64 and Lindley Creek Bridge west of Louisburg recently received a new driving surface and guardrail. That project began mid-April and was completed the first week of June, the release said.
