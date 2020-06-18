Area drivers can expect around-the-clock lane closures of the southbound lanes of Mo. 13 at the North Dry Sac River, south of Bolivar, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
MoDOT recently began a bridge rehabilitation project that will involve removing deteriorating concrete from the southbound bridge deck and driving surface and replacing it with a new driving surface. Closures are expected to be “one lane at a time,” the department said via a news release.
In addition to the new driving surface, a new guardrail will be installed at the bridge.
Drivers should expect narrowed driving lanes, the release said.
The median crossover at 565th Road will be closed. Drivers can use 559th Road as an alternate route, the release added.
MoDOT said contractor crews expect the project to be completed by late July. Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule.
County closes road
Polk County temporarily closed South 60th Road south of Mo. 32 to make repairs to a bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.