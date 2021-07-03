Sporting a new look

Bolivar R-1 Schools recently introduced new athletic branding following approval by the district’s school board in May.
The move came after the district asked community members to vote on two options via an online survey in May. Due to positive feedback for both logos, both were adopted into the district’s athletic branding during the school board’s Thursday, May 20, regular session. Board members voted unanimously to approve them, according to draft minutes from the meeting.
“The Bolivar Schools’ Seal is and will always be the school’s official logo,” R-1’s Jason Ingold said in a video on the district’s Facebook page. “We are in no way trying to get rid of our current district seal and will forever be the Bolivar Liberators.”
Using both logos “will represent our strong tradition and bold future that we will continue to promote excellence in our athletic programs,” Ingold said.
In turn, there are now the three options — the district seal, athletic logo and athletic mascot — the district may use on “athletic items like uniforms, gymnasium walls, athletic fields, facilities and fan gear,” Ingold said.
He said with three options, “this athletic branding will create consistency and generate excitement for the entire community,” especially as the district enters the Ozark Conference.
Regular sessions
In addition to adopting the logos during the board’s May 20 session, it approved employing Makayla Barnes, AnnaMarie McGlone, Samantha Coats, Ryder Hall, Erin Howard and Teresa Holt; the transfers of Sara Pock, Melissa Roberts, Angie Van Deren, Meagan Francka, Amanda Smith, Craig Edwards, Travis Gregory and Sheila Aderman; and the resignations of Ely Parker, Taylor Smith and Dan Pollock, according to draft minutes.
The photography bid proposal from Stephens Photography for the 2021-22 school year was approved, with Keri Clayton, J.R. Collins, Paula Hubbert, Kyle Lancaster and Brandon Van Deren voting in favor. Jera Shive and Jared Taylor abstained.
The board also met in a regular session Wednesday, June 16. According to draft minutes from the meeting, the board approved employing Alicia Kirby, Amanda Wilson, Beth Collum, Todd Magoon, Elijah Cook, Erin Branstetter, Jacob LaSalle, Charlie Carsten, Brad Sterling, Katie Kroutil and Stevie Salmon; approved the transfers of Matthew Ridder, Austin Conrad, Mike Spain, Amy Wilson, Derek Payne and Kassidy Childers; and approved the resignations of Jeff Davis and Samantha Jacobson.
Mary Elaine Skinner was granted retirement at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year.
The board also voted unanimously to approve the following: amending the 2020-21 budget to reflect June 30 actual receipts and expenditures; the 2021-22 fiscal budget; the transportation contract with Rains and Martin for 2021-22 with a 2.68% increase; the transportation contract with Lockhart Transportation for 2021-22 with a 2.68% increase; the BMS track high jump and pole vault pit bid from M-F Athletic in the amount of $26,815; the asphalt sealing, asphalt repairs and restriping bid from Ball Paving in the amount of $115,165 for BIS, BHS and ECLC projects; the roofing repairs and soffit bid from Stiles Roofing in the amount of $190,820 for BPS, BIS and BHS projects; the Warren Davis Properties IX LLC lease extension; the fire extinguisher maintenance bid from Quality Fire Extinguisher Co. in the amount of $5,783; and the nutrition services bids for milk (Hiland), bread (Woods) and chemicals (Aspen).
Special session
According to draft minutes from the meeting, during the board’s Thursday, May 6, special session, it approved employing Bob Mason, Sarah Smith, Dustin Davis, Amber Clark, Tyler Ribble, Hailey Asher, Heather Engdahl, Sloan Welch, Tommi Fullerton, Felicity Prewitt, Melissa Hurt, Jennifer Marlin, Sarah Lancaster, Gayla Prewitt, Stephanie Chadwell and Marilyn Taylor; approved the transfers of Leah Toler, Grant Rhodes, Rhianna Garber, Jennifer Coffey, Holly Campbell, Amy Follis and Dalton Kelly; and approved the resignations of Amanda Skinkle, Jennifer Wilhelm, Kyle Masterson, Riley Ankrom, Corey Barnes, Samantha Johnson, Jason Hines and Jacob LaSalle.
The board approved the additions to the 2020-2021 substitute list as presented. Substitute additions included Monique Anderson and Rheanne Griswold.
Additionally, the board discussed the Liberator Park stadium project. Read more about the status of this project in an upcoming issue of the BH-FP.
Closed sessions
The board also met in closed session May 6, May 20 and June 16 to discuss legal actions; leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; individually identifiable personnel records; performance rating or records pertaining to employees; and records protected from disclosure by law.
According to the unapproved minutes, no action required to be reported by open records law was taken during the meetings.
All board members were present for the May 6, May 20 and June 16 sessions.
The next board meeting is set for Thursday, July 22.
