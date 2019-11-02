Soccer enters postseason
Liberator soccer will face No. 4 Willard in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3 District 11 tournament. Bolivar enters as the No. 3 seed. The Liberators ended their regular season Thursday, Oct. 31, with a 8-0 loss to Branson. Lance Rice had seven saves in the loss. Trenton Arnold had three.
Players net postseason honors
The following Polk County softball players have received postseason honors. Results are as of press time Friday, Nov. 1.
BOLIVAR
- Katie Brooks, C3D10 all-district first team, all-region first team
- Apryl Zeno, C3D10 all-district first team
- Avery McClure, C3D10 all-district first team, all-region first team
- Ashton Lynn, C3D10 all-district first team
- Paige Severns, C3D10 all district first team, all-region second team
- Emme Hall, C3D10 all-district first team, all-region first team
- Mollie Klaser, C3D10 all-district first team
- Jadyn Hamilton, C3D10 all-district second team
- Shae Smith, C3D10 all-district second team
- Karissa Rickman, C3D10 all-district second team
FAIR PLAY
- Chyler Welch, C1D3 all-district team
HALFWAY
- Elavia Sharp, C1D3 all-district team
- AnnaBelle Ingram, all-district team
- Kendall Morris, all-district team
- Maddie Payne, all-district team
- Madison Higginbotham, all-district team
- Jaka Sharp, all-district team
MARION C. EARLY
- Elizah Francka, all-district team
- Riley Simmons, all-district team
- Oliva Blehm, all-district team
- Nettie Wiggins, all-district team
- Hannah Brisley, all-district team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.