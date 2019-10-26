Russell 19th at state
Ashtynn Russell capped off a four-year career on the Bolivar High School girl’s golf team shooting a two-day total of 186 at the Class 1 state tournament Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 21-22, at the Fremont Hills Golf Course in Nixa. Russell placed a career-best 19th in the tournament. The senior qualified for state every year of high school.
Lady Libs softball falls in sectionals
Bolivar High School softball held Jefferson City Helias Catholic scoreless through three innings, but the bottom broke loose in the fourth, with the Lady Crusaders scoring 5 runs to eventually beat the Lady Liberators 6-0 Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the sectionals round of the state tournament.
Bolivar ends the season 23-7 with a second consecutive district championship. Avery McClure was 2-3 with a double in the sectionals loss.
Volleyball opens district play
Bolivar and Pleasant Hope volleyball will open district play Monday, Oct. 28. The Lady Liberators are the No. 3 seed and face sixth-seeded Lamar at 6:30 p.m. in Clinton in the Class 3 District 13 tournament. In Class 2 District 12, No. 5 Pleasant Hope will play No. 4 Stockton at 5 p.m. in Stockton.
