Santa to visit SBU
Santa Claus will be on hand for photos at the Southwest Baptist University men’s basketball game Friday, Dec. 6.
The jolly old elf will be available between 6 and 7 p.m., along with SBU cheerleaders and mascot BC the Bearcat.
SBU faces Central Christian College of the Bible at 7 p.m. Friday.
Fullerton, Rowell named all-region
Bolivar High School soccer players Raif Fullerton and Dylan Rowell were named to the all-region team. Fullerton, a junior, is the team’s goalkeeper. Rowell is a senior midfielder.
